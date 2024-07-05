Secretlab’s best gaming chair is $100 cheaper, but not for long

A good gaming chair is essential for a comfortable setup, but the top models can be expensive. Good news, then, because Secretlab’s Titan Evo gaming chair is currently on sale, with up to $100 off certain colorways. And, it’s not just this chair that’s discounted. Secret Lab has a massive Independence Day sale lasting another 5 days, including $89 off its mighty metal gaming desks like the Magnus Pro.

We can’t recommend the Titan Evo chair enough if you’re looking for one of the best gaming chairs on the market, thanks to its high-quality design that’s both durable and comfortable. We don’t often see Secretlab chairs on sale, so if you’re considering splashing out on a new seat, now could be the time to buy.

One of the things that I love most about the Titan Evo is that it comes in three sizes (small, regular, and extra-large sizes) so that you can find the perfect fit. I prefer a larger chair, so I’d opt for the XL size to give myself all the extra room I crave when gaming for extended periods.

When we tested the Titan Evo, our reviewer loved the chair’s adjustments, and they said that “the edge of the seat is soft and yielding, too, so there’s no discomfort at all, no matter how I choose to arrange my legs.” They also found the adjustable ‘4D’ armrests particularly useful, as you can move and rotate them on the horizontal axis to line up your forearm and elbow placement.

There are several materials and colors to choose from with the Titan Evo. The cheapest option starts at $519, while premium NAPA leather can set you back $999. The Evo looks sleek and stylish whatever your aesthetic, though, and also comes in designs that pay tribute to the best PC games, including The Witcher 3 and League of Legends.

The Titan Evo is a great choice for anyone who needs a chair with excellent back and neck support. It’s ideal for long gaming sessions, but also comfortable enough for work or just relaxing. Whether you’re a gamer or an office worker, if you spend a lot of time at your desk it’s still one of our favorites.

