Gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab reveals its first gaming desk, the Magnus

While Secretlab already produces one of the top choices in our best gaming chair roundup, the brand is absent from our best gaming desk guide. That could all change in the future, as it makes its first foray into the gaming desk world with its newly announced Magnus model.

Helping you manage cables is a big part of this table, with a tray to tuck away your wires from sight, plus magnetically attachable cable anchors and fastening straps. You’ll be able to switch up the look of the desk with full-size leatherette desk mats, and at first there’ll be two collaborative designs available from esports teams Cloud9 and Team Liquid. However, we’ll have to see whether it has any more mats planned that are just as flashy as its Cyberpunk 2077-themed chair.

There’s also a built-in adjustable RGB lighting strip on the rear, as well as a hook to proudly display your best gaming headset and further keep your gaming space clutter-free.

If you’ve already got one of Secretlab’s own chairs, this desk looks like it’ll be the perfect complement, as the height of the desk is designed to match.

Only the 1.5m / 59-inch wide version will be available at launch, starting at $449 and supporting a weight limit of 100kg – perfect if you’re going for a gaming setup with a trio of the best gaming monitors. A 1.2m / 47-inch model will eventually join its bigger brother, starting at $399.