Flex your Hogwarts house with Harry Potter Secretlab chair skins

Potter fans can now apply a Polyjuice Potion of sorts to their Secretlab chair with a set of new skins inspired by the four Hogwarts houses. Be you a gallant Gryffindor, hearty Hufflepuff, respectable Ravenclaw, or shrewd Slytherin, there’s something for you in this collection.

Each Harry Potter Secretlab chair skin boasts a two-tone colour checkered pattern. Both the Slytherin and Hufflepuff options are primarily black, with green accents on the former and yellow on the latter. Meanwhile, the Ravenclaw styling is primarily blue with grey accents and Gryffindor naturally adopts a dominant red with a complementing yellow.

Finally, on the front and back of the backrest, the house emblem is proudly displayed for all to see. As we noted in our Secretlab chair skin review, this accessory helps refresh the look of your Titan Evo without having to buy the best gaming chair all over again, and the same is true here. We can’t wait to see what other series make an appearance.

These Harry Potter Secretlab chair skins are now available for pre-order, with the first two waves expected to arrive in May and October. You’ll want to take a visit to Gringotts and check your balance, though, as they’ll set you back $169 USD / £169 GBP.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.

