Secretlab launches Dota 2 The International 11 gaming chair

Every year, Secretlab celebrates Dota 2’s biggest competition in spectacular fashion with a limited edition gaming chair. This year’s no different, but the brand is going one step further now that the tournament has reached Secretlab’s hometown of Singapore. Not only is there a new Titan Evo 2022 seat inspired by The International 11, there’s also a range of Dota 2 lumbar pillows for current owners to get in on the action.

Secretlab immortalises The International 11 with a black and red topographical pattern that’s reminiscent of the Dire grounds, threaded together with its signature championship logo. The new design is based on the hybrid leatherette version of the best gaming chair on the market, with all of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 features and fills, including replaceable 4D armrests, and a more adjustable base and backrest.

Much like the TI9 and TI10 editions, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on the TI11 version. Secretlab says the new chair is “available only in very limited quantities this year,” so don’t wait around too long.

Whether you’re grabbing The International 11 edition, already a Secretlab Titan Evo owner, or just like comfort in general, the company also has three new Dota 2 lumbar pillows on the way. Based on Tidehunter, Snapfire, and Roshan the Immortal himself, these cushions are filled with proprietary PlushCell memory foam. They’re ridiculously comfortable, to the point I occasionally even swapped my sofa pillow for one. They’re not currently available, but you can register your interest using the widget above.

Those fortunate enough to attend The International 11 in Singapore from October 26 should make the time to visit the Secretlab booth, as there are a few goodies up for grabs. Secrelab is giving away Dota 2 merch to lucky winners, including a ‘Relaxed Roshan’ enamel pin, a TI11 lanyard, and possibly more.