Save up to $100 on Secretlab gaming chairs, in early Black Friday deal

Yes, would you believe it, we’re already getting early Black Friday deals. But while we lament the ever-forward march of time, you can at least bag yourself a brilliant bargain on your next gaming chair upgrade, thanks to Secretlab. With this new Secretlab gaming chair sale you can save up to $100 on select chairs.

There’s good reason to be hyped about this particular sale, as the Secretlab Titan Evo sits atop our best gaming chair guide, and it’s included in this deal. Other Secretlab chairs are included too, though, so there’s a style and price to suit a range of buyers.

The biggest $100 savings are on specific designs of the Titan Evo and Titan 2020, with various designs of each model dropping from $624 down to $524. Some of the design options with these larger discounts include the Dark Knight design, with its all-black look and Batman-themed stitched elements. There’s also the Team Liquid design, which is dark blue with white and cream highlights and horse-head stitched motifs. Both these chairs are supplied in the company’s leatherette finish, rather than fabric.

Smaller discounts of $30 are available on other designs of these chairs, including the yellow and black Cyberpunk 2077 design, and several versions of the plainer, standard color combinations, such as all black, and black and gray (both leatherette).

You can also save $30 on most of the Secretlab Titan Evo lite range, with colors such as black (leatherette and fabric), charcoal blue (fabric), and black and gray (cookies and cream – fabric) available with this discount.

Chair covers, known as Secretlab skins, are also available with up to a $60 discount, while chair accessories such as head and lumbar pillows also get up to a $10 saving. The lumbar cushion with a design based on Teemo from League of Legends particularly caught my eye.

You don’t need to jump through any hoops to grab these discounts, just head on over to the Secretlab site and check out the early Black Friday deals page.

More savings can be found on our Black Friday deals hub, though Secretlab is one of the earliest companies to jump in with savings this year. For now, you can also check out our best gaming desk guide to see how else you can fit out your home office/gaming setup with the right desk to suit your chair and other needs.