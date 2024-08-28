Use this offer code to get $100 off Secretlab gaming chairs

This is not a drill: there’s a Secretlab sale currently live, with a wide range of their gaming chairs, including the Secretlab Titan Evo, heavily discounted in the sale. So, if you’ve had your eye on one of the Secretlab chairs for a while but have been waiting for them to go on sale, now’s your chance to buy.

Thanks to the Secretlab sale, you can snag one of the Titan Evo gaming chairs – which we’ve rated as one of the best gaming chairs on the market – at $99 off, or $199 off if you use the offer code SLEV-100. What’s great about the Titan Evo range is that these chairs are, without a doubt, some of the most comfortable gaming chairs available.

When we put this chair to the test ourselves, we were incredibly impressed and scored it at 9/10 – to quote our Secretlab Titan Evo review: “It may be big and bulky, but the hybrid leatherette finish and understated embroidery means it doesn’t look gaudy or gimmicky. It’s also supremely comfortable. I don’t feel the need to shift and wriggle around over multiple hours spent at the gaming PC to get comfortable.”

The Titan Evo isn’t the only thing you can get a discount on. Here are a few other highlights :

All of these are eligible for an extra $100 discount if you use the SLEV-100 offer code, but keep in mind that it can only be used if you spend at least $1400. The Ts & Cs also exclude a small number of chairs from this extra discount too.

If you’re not sure if the Secretlab Titan Evo or Classic chair range is right for you, you might want to check out the best Amazon gaming chairs or the best office chairs instead.

For daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, follow us on Google News, or to keep track of all the latest discounts, take a look at our PCGN deals tracker.