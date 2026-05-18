Save up to $129 on my favorite gaming chair and desk in this early Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day might still be a week away, but Secretlab is kicking off its Memorial Day sale early with significant savings on both its gaming chairs and gaming desks. From now until June 2, you can save up to $129 on gaming desks and $100 on gaming chairs, and if you order now you should have your chair in time for the weekend, ready to spend the long weekend rearranging your gaming space.

Both the Secretlab Titan Evo chair and Magnus Pro desk top their respective "best of" guides on PCGamesN, so if you're looking for the best gaming chair or best gaming desk, these are they. Not all models are discounted, and the discounts vary, but, for instance, the basic black model of the Titan Evo has $50 knocked off its usual price.

That might not sound like a huge saving when considering how expensive some gaming chairs can be. However, with a starting price of $529, $50 off makes for a very welcome 10% saving.

If you want a more interesting look than plain black, well, Secretlab offers the Titan Evo in a wide range of colors and designs, with game-themed options such as its Cyberpunk, Genshin Impact, and Valorant options, plus there are even Lamborghini and McLaren options.

As for which chairs get you $100 off, you'll need to step up to one of its faux leather-covered options, which normally retail for $664, and some of which are now available for $564. Designs for these include the new Stormtrooper, House Targaryen, and Xiao (from Genshin Impact) options.

When it comes to the Magnus desks, both the fixed-height Magnus and height-adjustable Magnus Pro desks are discounted, with the former seeing savings of $20 and the latter netting you up to a $119 saving.

On both the desks and chairs, you can save even more by buying several products in bundles. The "lounge special" chair bundle includes new castors and a footrest for a $130 saving, while the Magnus Pro XL Ultimate Bundle, which includes a monitor arm and cable organisation accessories, saves you $274.

To find out more about the Magnus Pro and Titan Evo, you can check out my Magnus Pro review and Titan Evo review, which go into detail on why they're such great, though admittedly premium, options.

Meanwhile, to find these savings, just head on over to Secretlab.co. As Memorial Day is a US-only event, buyers in other regions can't take advantage of these discounts.