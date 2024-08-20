Secretlab reveals stunning new Magnus Pro Pure White collection

If you’re after the cleanest white gaming PC setup possible, Secretlab just leveled up the design of its Magnus Pro desk, introducing the Pure White collection. This range gives you everything you need to upgrade your gaming or work setup, not just covering the desk, but also a plethora of accessories too.

In our Secretlab Magnus Pro review, we heap praise upon it as one of the best gaming desks thanks to its exceptional cable management, build quality, and the accessories that are available for it. It’s quite the investment to make in your setup, costing more than a mid-range gaming PC once all your accessories are purchased, but it’s well worth the outlay, and now comes in a stunning Pure White model.

The Magnus Pro Pure White will come with the same efficient cable management as its black counterpart, and all of the most popular add-on accessories are also being re-released to fit in with this new, white aesthetic.

This includes the Magnus Monitor Arm in single and dual configurations. This accessory not only allows you to mount your displays but can also be used as a laptop if you purchase the required attachment.

Regular and XL versions of the desk are available, priced at $799 and $949 respectively. The various accessories range in price anywhere from $29 for the headphone hanger all the way up to $349 for a heavy duty monitor arm.

