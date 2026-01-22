This Pokemon x Secretlab gaming chair collaboration lets you nestle in with Pikachu, Gengar, or Eevee

Secretlab is well known for its gaming chair brand collaborations, creating some of my favorite gaming chair designs ever. From its classic Minecraft and League of Legends designs to its more recent Warhammer 40K options, it has an incredible selection. The latest, though, is perhaps my favorite yet, as Secretlab and Pokemon have just announced their new line of Secretlab Pokemon gaming chairs.

Based on Secretlab's superb Titan Evo chair, which currently sits atop our best gaming chair guide, the new collection lets you choose from either an Eevee, Gengar, or Pikachu design, with the whole chair given a complete makeover.

Each chair includes a unique, character-matching color scheme with a huge image of your chosen Pokemon on the back, a smaller one on the center of the back of the chair, and a pattern made up of the outline of the character running down the side bolsters of the chair.

As for the chair itself, as I explore in my Titan Evo review, it's such a great option because, while it looks very similar to many other gaming chairs, Secretlab has nailed so many little details. The magnetic headrest cushion, the removable armrest cushions (upgradeable to ultra-soft and plush options), the ability to choose from three different sizes, and the subtle but effective integrated lumbar support all help to make it a chair that just works. What's more, if you add the leg support accessory, it makes for a great recliner chair, too.

The Titan Evo is normally available in either "Neo Hybrid Leatherette" (i.e. faux leather), Microsuede, or Softweave fabric, but the Pokemon collection is only available in the Softweave fabric. That's a good thing, though, as although it's not quite as spill and stain-resistant as the faux leather, it's warmer and softer to the touch and slightly more breathable - great for hotter locations. Though if you really do need a breathable gaming chair, I would recommend a mesh option instead, such as the Sihoo C300.

The Secretlab Pokemon gaming chair collection is available now in the US, Canada, EU, and Australia. Oddly, the Eevee version is only currently available in the UK, though. Pricing for the collection is $684 / £549 / €644, making these around $100 more expensive than the cheapest versions of the Titan Evo.