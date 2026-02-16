This excellent Secretlab sale gives your butt the late Valentine's Gift it deserves, with over $100 off gaming chairs

I don't have the science to back it up, but I'm pretty sure my competitive FPS skills have only grown since I got the Secretlab Titan Evo - which sits proudly atop our list of the best gaming chairs. Soft, durable, and armed with plenty of optional accessories, it's a pleasure to sit on for hours on end (I'm doing it right now as I type). This is one of the many products available at a discount in Secretlab's Valentine's and Presidents' Day sale, so why not get your butt a little treat?

Search on Amazon, and you'll find loads of 'gaming chairs' and most of them are very poor quality. However, Secretlab is one of the rare instances where a gaming chair is marketed as one and also feels worth the premium price. The Secretlab Titan Evo is my favorite on the market, and there's such a variety of choices that you'll easily find one you'll fall in love with.

The SoftWeave Plus fabric is comfy, and it is my personal recommendation as you customize your chair of choice. It's a little more expensive than the leatherette option, but it's breathable and well-suited for long sessions sitting on it, and as someone who has a habit of getting a bit warm and sweaty during intense matches of Overwatch, the fabric chairs are much more comfortable. However, the leatherette comes in far more varied colors and collaborations, from Cyberpunk 2077 and League of Legends to Assassin's Creed and Game of Thrones. So, if you prefer style, they're a good option.

Already have a good chair? Well, you may need a new desk to suit your PC setup. Luckily, the Secretlab Magnus Pro is also on sale right now, bringing plenty of desk space that'll stop things from getting cluttered (I say, glancing at my shameful pile of mess). It has super convenient cable management holes, as well as the option to precisely adjust the desk's height. Also, the accessories are incredible - including the ability to add a PC mount to the leg of the desk for optimal airflow, monitor arms to give you even more desk space, and MAGRGB, for the RGB-blaring lovers out there. To name a few, there are plenty more.

Right now, you can save up to $139 / £94 on the Secretlab Magnus Pro models, while those looking for a new throne can save up to $100 / £100 on Titan Evo lines. If you're keen to spruce up your PC setup (which was my New Year's resolution, too), then you can grab these discounts at Secretlab right now, while the sale is live. As a note, the sale will end for UK buyers on Friday, February 20, 2026, while any US readers have until Thursday, February 26, 2026, to make their purchases.

Treat yourself. You know you want to. If anyone deserves it, I believe it's you, dear reader, and as I sit typing this up on the Secretlab Titan Evo, I feel sorry for anyone sitting on another chair. Suckers.