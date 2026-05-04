My favorite gaming chair just got a new Mandalorian edition to celebrate Star Wars day

May the fourth is here, and that means a host of Star Wars-related everything is being celebrated today. Just in time for Grogu and the Mandalorian arriving in cinemas on May 22, Secretlab has joined in the fun, dropping its latest Star Wars gaming chair, the Titan Evo Mandalorian Edition.

Styled after Din Djarin's armor, with its chrome leatherette evoking the shine of "pure beskar," this new styling of the chair that tops our best gaming chair guide also includes subtle nods to his helmet, chestplate, and vambraces. The new model joins Secretlab's extensive lineup of Star Wars chairs and desk accessories.

The look of the Titan Evo Mandalorian Edition isn't exactly subtle, but in case you're not getting it, I've given you a visual aid below. The backrest of the chair evokes the front-on view of Din Djarin's helmet, with the iconic Mandalorian T-shaped visor picked out in black against the dusty silver look of most of the rest of the chair.

Embossed along the front edge of the seat are the words "this is the way," spelt out in Mandalorian script. Referencing the Mudhorn fight that earned Djarin his shoulder pauldron mark, the chair also incorporates an embossed Mudhorn skull on the side of the headrest.

As to the chair itself, as I wrote in my Titan Evo review, while it might broadly look much like many other gaming chairs, it's packed with subtle differentiators that mean it delivers great comfort and features throughout. From the magnetic headrest cushion to the adjustable in-built lumbar support to the highly adjustable and well-padded armrests to the fantastic recliner add-on, it's still my favorite years on from having first tested it.

Normally, the Titan Evo is available in fabric and leatherette options, but this Mandalorian version is only available in leatherette - to get you that shiny finish - but this is a great choice for a gaming chair, especially if you tend to be a bit messy at your desk and can see the benefit of a wipe-clean surface.

Meanwhile, if the Mandalorian isn't your favorite Star Wars moment, you can still get that Star Wars feeling from a Secretlab gaming chair, thanks to its Empire and Stormtrooper versions of the Titan Evo. There's also a fantastic-looking desk mat for the equally fantastic Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk, and several Star Wars Titan chair covers - called skins - too.