Save big on the Secretlab Titan Evo in this limited-time offer

It’s finally happening: a whole host of gaming chairs are heavily discounted in the Secretlab sale, with savings of up to $199. So, if like me, you’ve been avidly awaiting your chance to snag one of these highly-rated gaming chairs at a lower price, now could be the perfect time to buy – especially as these chairs very rarely go on sale.

Buyers in the US can save up to $199 on the Secretlab Titan Evo, while those in the UK can save up to £100. The sale includes a whole host of all the best gaming chairs from Secretlab, such as the TITAN Evo, which is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable gaming chairs, as well as the Secretlab Classic chair collection.

We were so impressed when we tested it out – read our full Secretlab Titan Evo review here – that the Titan Evo has become our go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a new gaming chair. When we put the Titan Evo to the test, the build quality, how comfortable it was to sit in (especially for extended periods), and the fact that it comes in three different size options, were three key factors that we loved, in addition to the fact it comes in such a diverse range of variants.

In the Secretlab sale, some models of the Titan Evo are currently reduced from $624 / £519 down to $534 / £419, with a saving of $90 / £100.

Not in need of a new gaming chair? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s not just the Secretlab chairs that are on sale, the Secretlab chair skins – which come in a whole host of fun designs – currently have 30% off, with a saving of up to $60.

Or, if it’s the best gaming desk you’re after, the good news is that you can also get your hands on a Secretlab Mangus desk with an impressive discount of $99. And, while we’ve only tested out the Magnus Pro desk from Secretlab, we’ve heard great things about the standard version, so we think it’s a good value buy.

Across the Secretlab sale, there’s up to $99 off, but you can also get an additional $100 off specific buys with a spend of $1400 or more. To benefit from the additional $100 saving, all you need to do is add the code ‘CopiedSLEV-100’ into the discount box at checkout and you’ll receive an additional $100 off.

This Secretlab gaming chair sale is for a limited time only, though, and only while stock lasts. So, if you want to get your hands on a bargain, you’ll have to act fast.

If the Secretlab Titan Evo doesn’t feel like the right gaming chair option for you, check out the best Amazon gaming chairs or the best office chairs instead.

