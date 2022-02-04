Love is in the chair – save up to $130 on Secretlab chairs for Valentine’s Day

If you and your partner love nothing more than a lengthy session of… gaming, then chances are you’ll both want to do it in style and comfort. Luckily, Secretlab’s Valentine’s Day sale is now live, meaning you can save up to $130 on some of its most popular gaming chairs, and win some serious relationship points come February 14.

Though a gaming chair might not be a traditional Valentine’s gift, we think it ought to be for gamer couples. After all, it shows that you’re being supportive of their individual personal passions as a gamer, while also demonstrating that you care about their health, comfort, and ergonomic wellbeing. Aww.

Secretlab is one of the most well respected gaming chair manufacturers in the market. When buying a Secretlab product, you can choose the colours, materials, upholstery, and more, making it much easier to find just the right option and personalise your selection. If your partner’s current seat looks like it was bought second-hand in 1978, now would be a good time to get them an upgrade, while saving a bit of cash in the process.

No partner? No problem. Valentine’s Day is the season of love, and what opportunity is there to better celebrate the love that you have for yourself? If a brand spanking new gaming chair is going to add to the overall happiness in your life, then go ahead and buy one. You deserve it.

The savings vary across models, with $130 off all 2020 Series NAPA chairs, and up to $30 off the ever-popular Titan Evo 2022 Series. Here are some of our favourites:



The Dark Knight – a black chair with a Batman motif.

Cyberpunk 2077 – an official yellow and black Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair.

Plush Pink – a stylish pink gaming chair.

Ahri – an official League of Legends gaming chair.

House Stark – an official Game of Thrones gaming chair.

These are just a few highlights and there are many other options for you to browse through on their website, including lots of different colours and tie-ins with other popular media franchises. On top of that, there’s a nifty selection of gaming desks also included in the sale.

Secretlab Up to $130 off Browse offers Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Secretlab and other programsHopefully this has saved you the difficult job of having to find a Valentine’s Day gift this year. If you’re looking for a new seat, but want to see what else is out there before you commit, check out our best gaming chairs guide.