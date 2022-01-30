Doom meets F.E.A.R. FPS Selaco is getting weaponized pet Roombas

There are many fantastic FPSs in the works but one of the most promising is indie shooter Selaco, which blends together elements of Doom and F.E.A.R. – and if that’s not enough, the team has just revealed Selaco’s latest innovation: a weaponized Roomba vacuum cleaner. Yes, you can pet it too.

Selaco is an indie FPS that’s been in the works for a while now and it’s looking enormously promising, with gameplay inspired by Monolith’s 2005 classic F.E.A.R. It’s also already one of those titles where you can’t believe that it’s based on the original Doom engine, despite the retro shooter vibe.

The weapons of Selaco have caught attention previously, especially when developer Altered Bit Studios added the iconic Penetrator Nailgun from F.E.A.R. and a deadly banana – but the game’s latest addition is both useful and cute. It’s a weaponizable pet Roomba, which could give Portal’s companion cube a run for its personification money. Simply add a friendly turret to the mobile VAC-BOT and it’ll kill anything it encounters while cleaning up the place.

Even better, the VAC-BOT is basically a robot puppy – it bounces up and down when it’s happy to see you and, yes, you can pet it. Alternatively, instead of a turret, you can attach a mine to the Roomba and make a mobile bomb.

Weaponized Roomba! There are hundreds of different ways to take care of enemies without having to fire a single shot, which can be discovered through experimentation. One such way is to detach the Turret of a Sentry Gun and attach it to a Roomba instead!#gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/FdXm6u93B1 — Selaco (@SelacoGame) January 29, 2022

At the moment, Selaco doesn’t have a release date other than August 25th, 2255, which is either a joke or Steam accidentally subbed in the date for Half-Life 3 by mistake. If Selaco is out sooner than that, it’s worth keeping an eye on – especially as Monolith isn’t going to be making a new F.E.A.R. game anytime soon.