Ex-Call of Duty and Halo devs reveal brand-new FPS game

A team of former Call of Duty and Halo developers have revealed the first trailer for Sentinel, showcasing a futuristic FPS game with co-op and sandbox gameplay. Built with Unreal Engine 5, it’s early days for Sentinel, but there are distinct shades of CoD, Bungie, and 343 Industries already, as you team up with other “space vikings” to defend the final vestiges of humanity.

Including developers from across the Halo and Call of Duty series, Pathless Productions bills Sentinel as “the definitive social sandbox shooter.” From the lush terrain to the heavy, angular armor worn by our protagonist, the Halo, and even Destiny influences are clear. Pay close attention to the first gameplay trailer, and you can even see a letterboxing effect that introduces a mid-mission subtitle, just like Halo’s campaign modes.

Enemies-wise, I’m getting Promethean Knight vibes, those burly, lazer-wielding robots from the 343 Halo games. They look a little fleshier, though, perhaps closer to the Cephalopods from Crysis. The guns meanwhile have a touch of the Titanfall 2s, a natural stylistic jumping-off point given it was also made by former-CoD developers.

Perhaps pulling on the Skyrim and God of War heartstrings, Sentinel also casts you as an acclaimed “space viking” in a battle to protect the last of humanity after Earth has been destroyed. Certainly, the shooter is in its early stages, but with artists and level designers from the Halo series on board, Sentinel may have some major potential, especially if you were left a bit cold by the campaigns in Guardians and Infinite.

There’s no word on a release date yet, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on Sentinel, and bringing you everything you need to know regarding new gameplay details, demos, and the eventual full launch.

