Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a new FPS that hits Steam in 15 days

Publisher Devolver DIgital teased the sudden launch of a brand-new Serious Sam game last week, and now we know what to expect. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a standalone FPS game that takes Sam to the heart of Russia in his fight against General Brand and the Mental army, and it’s set to launch later this month.

Siberian Mayhem sounds like it’ll be tight in scope, with only five levels, but the newly-listed Steam page notes side missions, a gang of new characters to meet, and plenty of opportunity for exploration, so it looks like there’s more to those levels than just linear running and gunning. Though, of course, the trailer confirms there’s plenty of running and gunning to be done, including weapons like the AK and a futuristic crossbow.

There’s no word on price yet, but Siberian Mayhem is due to launch on Steam on January 25. The game is a co-development project between the Serious Sam creators at Croteam and new Russian developer Timelock Studio.

And, of course, there are bomb guys shouting “AAAAAAAAH” despite their lack of heads.

Serious Sam was channeling the spirit of old games before the idea of a ‘boomer shooter’ was even a thing, and it’s always lovely to see that tradition continue.