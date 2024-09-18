The thing about desperation is that it drives you to do all sorts of things you wouldn’t normally. I’d like to believe that no matter how rough things get, I wouldn’t brew up vials of a mysterious Serum to pump into my veins, but as I’m not lost on a terrifying island filled with horrible creatures, I just don’t know if I could resist the temptation. This survival game is all about what happens when you decide to take the plunge and stab yourself with power-giving goo, and it just got a whole lot better with a brand new update.

If there’s one thing I like, it’s when a name makes sense, and that’s the case both for the game Serum (since you’re constantly crafting and using the titular goop) and this update – which is titled Patch 6. There’s a ton of new stuff, changes, and fixes but two things stand head and shoulders above the rest. The most exciting of which is the ability to craft traps, adding new tactical options to the survival game.

As this is a truly dark take on survival with pretty much everything twisted, mutated, and out for blood – the ability to slap down some traps should prove essential. Given how much of what you’ll need to survive comes from taking down foes and stripping their corpses, planning ahead, plonking down a trap, then cackling to yourself as your enemy walks to their doom should add a whole new aspect to the game. Especially since you’re always accompanied by a ticking timer to your next Serum dose, so you’ll have to be careful but also fast if you want to use traps to their fullest.

In addition to traps, players can now customize how difficult the game is with a range of options that should let you tweak the game to your liking. Serum is set in a hostile, trial of a world where danger lurks around every single corner, and it may prove too much for some – or too little. Being able to alter how hard the game is should mean players get the experience they want, something that can only be good for the title.

A load of performance issues have been addressed, the game’s UI has been updated, item storage is improved, missing localizations have been implemented, and there’s much more.

Patch 6 is out now for Serum. If you’d like to learn more, head over to the Steam announcement to get the full lowdown of what’s new.

