There's always a lot of anticipation when a game you like gets a new form. Whether it's a sequel, an expansion, an experimental spinoff, or indeed a digital version of something physical, I always feel a sense of excitement held in check by nerves. What if the adaptation doesn't feel right? What if the sequel is disappointing? What if new players don't enjoy this thing that I have given them impassioned pleas to play? Any worries regarding Set a Watch, the Todd Walsh tabletop game, being adapted for the screen immediately dissipated upon playing its new Steam Next Fest demo, however. It nails the feel of the board game and provides exactly the right tactical challenge to stay true to its progenitor and welcome new players to the fold.

I would best describe Set a Watch as a DnD game, on a fundamental level. You play as the victorious heroes of an almighty campaign trying to get home. But each night, as you sit around the campfire, monsters and magical beasts attack your camp. Defend it, or else you'll have no retirement to enjoy.

Taking the form of a dungeon crawler, you roll three dice for each hero you take into battle. One must stay at camp to keep the fire stoked, while the other three battle the hordes. The monsters are drawn randomly from a deck of cards (which can be manipulated), and you must spend your dice either as attacks (a roll of a six will do six damage) or to use your abilities. These are powerful effects that can usually be utilized once per round.

Every combat encounter is a complex puzzle, as your enemies will have abilities, too. From stealing dice or firewood to shifting positions in the line, you'll have to navigate every encounter with great care if you're to be successful.

I'm pleased to say that the digital version of Set a Watch nails the feel and mechanics of its tabletop predecessor. However, there's one catch. While I'm confident that this game will live up to my high expectations, I'm not sure the demo in itself is particularly great. Let me explain.

You know how I've talked about this random encounter deck which monsters are drawn from? This isn't so random in the demo. I'm certain it will be in the finished product, but the demo wants you to experience a small slice of everything the full game has to offer, including a boss-like encounter called an Unhallowed.

This fixed deck is fine the first time you play through the short demo, but if you want a second run-to use different characters, try different abilities, or suchlike-you come up against the exact same line of monsters in the exact same order. It's a little disappointing, as this on-the-cuff thinking is a huge part of the game's identity, and giving players who haven't tried the tabletop game a sense of this replayability may have done more good than guaranteeing an appointment with the Unhallowed.

That said, this won't effect you on your first playthrough. So if you like DnD, card-based dungeon crawlers, or just rolling lots of dice, Set a Watch is well worth checking out.

Set a Watch Digital Edition fully releases on Steam on Thursday, November 27. You can play the demo as a part of Steam Next Fest now, until Monday, October 20. Download it here.

If you've played through the demo and want more monsters to fight, try some of the best fantasy games. Additionally, you can check out our list of the best turn-based strategy games for more tactical experiences.

Want more excellent recommendations from yours truly? Head on over to our community Discord server, where staff and readers attempt to play every Steam Next Fest demo before the week is out.