SGDQ Online starts today – here’s the full schedule

The 2020 edition of speedrunning conference Summer Games Done Quick starts today, bringing a full week of fast-paced, often glitch-heavy gaming. Having made the necessary choice to go all-online this year, the variety of the SGDQ Online schedule is no less full of intriguing games to watch be conquered in split-second times.

Starting this evening, From Software’s Demon’s Souls, the original Souls-like game, is the first game on the slate, starting at 09:00 PDT / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT. From there, we have Streets of Rage 4, Rayman Legends, Shovel Knight, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. The latter should be an exciting standard-setter for the kind of runs we’ll see when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters come next month.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Batman: Arkham Knight, and Portal 1 and Portal 2 are up to tomorrow, amid a heavy block of NES classics. Then strewn through-out the week, we have the likes of Alien: Isolation and Jet Set Radio on Tuesday, Bioshock Infinite on Wednesday, old school RPG game Baldur’s Gate on Thursday, as well as ninja game Warframe. Doom Eternal brings in the weekend with a bang on Friday, along with one of the all-time great Star Wars games, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Saturday has Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Sunday winds down with a run in Minecraft.

You can view the entire schedule, which includes many more games besides, right here. Helpfully, the timetable auto-corrects to your timezone, so just tune in on Twitch here whatever time you see written down, and you’re good to go. This year’s charity is Doctors Without Borders.

If you want to do more than just want speedrunning, you can check out our lists of the best platform games, best hacking games, best indie games, and best free PC games, for stuff to play that might one day bring you to a Games Done Quick event.