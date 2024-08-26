XCOM 2 style tactics head to fantasy Japan in Shadow of the Road

Tactical combat fits into just about any videogame setting. The Commandos series takes place during the Second World War. Mimimi Productions set Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun in feudal Japan, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew in an alternate history Golden Age of Piracy, and revived the late 19th century set Desperados with Desperados 3. XCOM involves a sci fi alien invasion and Marvel’s Midnight Suns is filled with superhero battles. Even the Gears of War shooter series fit into the genre well with Gears Tactics. It isn’t surprising, then, that the upcoming Shadow of the Road‘s premise — a 19th century Japan where steampunk technology and creatures from folklore exist — would look so promising when it uses a blend of tactical combat and RPG game storytelling for its design.

Shadow of the Road has one of the most involved set ups we’ve seen in a fantasy game to date. It’s set in 1868 Japan during the Boshin War, drawing on real world history for its backdrop. At the same time, its version of the past includes spirits from Japanese folklore, magic, and fantastical steam powered machines.

The player guides a government spymaster and two warriors on a mission to shelter a mysterious, magically gifted child through this time of political upheaval and raging civil war. The game promises to explore its cast of characters’ personalities as they’re forced to confront situations that display their morality and motivations while living through a tumultuous historical era. These characters also fight in turn based tactical battles and, as an RPG game, Shadow of the Road focuses on storytelling where player customization and decision making heavily impact the shape of the plot.

