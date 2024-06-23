If you have a fondness for classic stealth strategy games like Commandos, or even enjoy more modern tactics games such as XCOM 2 and Invisible Inc, you owe it to yourself to try Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Developer Mimimi Games basically single-handedly revived and evolved the genre with a trio of magnificent games, the first of which was Shadow Tactics. Boasting a 96% Steam rating from almost 30,000 reviews, it nevertheless deserves even more attention – and now you can snag a copy for next to nothing if you’re quick.

Set in Edo period Japan, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun places you in command of a team of five elite specialists, each bringing a unique set of skills to the table. From traditional stealth to traps, decoys, disguises, and more, you’ll need to use every tool at your disposal to overcome seemingly impossible odds. Pulling it off is a supremely satisfying sensation, and cements Shadow Tactics as one of the best strategy games on PC.

The Aiko’s Choice expansion, meanwhile, focuses on the story of one character – the eponymous Aiko, kunoichi and master of camouflage. The reappearance of her former sensei draws her back into her mysterious past – but this time, she’ll have her fellow companions with her. Like the base game, it’s packed with gorgeous environments and challenging scenarios that will test your ability to coordinate your team and make the most of their individual talents. Will you opt for the full-stealth, non-lethal approach, or leave a trail of blood in your wake?

The Shadow Tactics Anniversary Bundle is 92% off via GOG through Monday June 24, so you don’t have long to grab the game, its expansion, and all additional DLC for the low price of $5.31 / £4.59. Simply click the button below to take advantage of the saving – and if you miss out this time, be sure to keep watch for the next sale. I really can’t recommend it enough.

