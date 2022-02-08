Shadow Warrior 3 system requirements are kind to old gaming PCs

Shadow Warrior 3’s release date is fast approaching, and developer Flying Wild Hog has finally revealed the game’s system requirements. Thankfully, the six-year gap between instalments in the franchise hasn’t pushed the specs needed to jump into this whacky FPS game much higher.

If you haven’t been able to upgrade your gaming PC with the best graphics card on the market, worry not, as Shadow Warrior 3 can run on near-decade old GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 760. It’s a similar story when it comes to CPUs too, and you can expect a 30fps experience at 1080p with the average preset.

For those aiming for 60fps with higher graphics settings, you’ll need to equip yourself with a more modern card like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700. Shadow Warrior 3 requires 8GB of gaming RAM and 31GB of storage space from your gaming SSD, regardless of which spec you aim for.

Here are the Shadow Warrior 3 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / Average / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / High / 60fps) OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Phenom II X4 965

Intel Core i5-3470 AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Intel Core i7-6950X RAM 8GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon R7 260X

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 VRAM 2GB 8GB Storage 31GB 31GB

Given that Shadow Warrior 2 was one of the first non-VR games to use Nvidia’s ‘Multi-Res Shading’ rendering technique, it’s likely that Shadow Warrior 3 will feature some of team green’s latest graphical features too. Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex are the primary candidates, which should help make gameplay more responsive through increase frame rates and lower system latency.

Take the Shadow Warrior 3 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Shadow Warrior 3?