While there are too many incredible RPGs out right now to keep track of them all, you can’t argue with a free game. Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Baldur’s Gate 3 are all truly revolutionary in their own ways, but they’ll also set you back more than a few dollars to play them. Shadows: Awakening, on the other hand, won’t. That’s only for a short time though, so if an action RPG where your entire party resides inside a demon sounds like your thing, you need to get on this fast.

If you’re looking for a new RPG then, Shadows: Awakening is free for a very limited time. Played from an isometric perspective like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4, the real-time tactical combat sets itself apart with one key difference: your entire party resides within one demon.

The party banter, arguments, personalities, and dialogue we expect from classic fantasy action RPGs are still there, but everyone’s just a little more cramped. Trapped in the Devourer, a demon from the Shadow Realm, you swap between each party member on the fly in combat, keeping the others safe while one comes out to play.

There are three heroes to choose from and 14 playable characters to find, alongside a 60-hour quest if you decide to do everything in your path.

Shadows: Awakening also has crafting and loot systems, full voice acting, and the ability to switch between the mortal plane and Shadow Realm at any time, if you’ve got what it takes to survive amidst the demons.

If you’re not playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree right now, or don’t think the impending launches of FF14 Dawntrail or Zenless Zone Zero are for you, Shadows: Awakening is a great free alternative. When it usually costs $30 on Steam and you can get it for free, you can’t really argue.

Shadows: Awakening is available for free on GOG until Monday June 24 at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, or midnight AEDT. The download is available right here.

