A brand-new deck-building roguelite has just been announced, and it’s the first ever videogame set in one of the biggest fantasy role-playing worlds. Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings takes the formula of games like Slay the Spire, gives it a top-down view, and sprinkles it with some samurai goodness.

In recent years, we’ve been blessed with some truly excellent deckbuilder games over recent years, and there are plenty more in the pipeline. Shadowveil is the latest name to be added to that list. Tasking you with commanding your legion of samurai through roguelike-style expeditions, mastering your deck-building skills is paramount to success.

Combat is a top-down, tile-based affair and, as you’d expect, the cards in your hand can change the tide of a battle by giving you specific buffs, bonuses, and skills. Unlike Slay the Spire’s one-on-one battles, multiple allies and enemies are present on the battlefield all at the same time.

Alongside combat, you’ll also be tasked with interacting with and winning over “influential individuals” which will help you in future skirmishes.

While a deckbuilder roguelike with samurai is a good enough elevator pitch for a game, if you ask me, there’s another interesting element to Shadowveil – it is the first videogame to be set in the Legend of the Five Rings universe. For the unaware, this is a fantasy world that has spun out several board games, card games, role-playing games, and novels. While it’s maybe not as popular and renowned as something like Dungeons and Dragons, it is brimming with lore that Shadowveil will be more than happy to pull from.

Today’s reveal sadly didn’t give any indication of a release date, but you can wishlist Shadowveil over on its Steam page right now.

