It’s always great when a game manages to pull off first-person parkour without making players feel horribly nauseated in the process. Some of the best examples of this range from the lightning-fast levels of Neon White to the urban freerunning of Dying Light 2 and Mirror’s Edge. Now, Shady Knight, a new game that calls to mind the movement design of those games and the medieval aesthetics of Doom: The Dark Ages, is about to launch on Steam to provide more first-person thrills.

Shady Knight is a parkour action-adventure game that centers on arcade-style, skill-testing challenges. Like Neon White, it’s designed around free-flowing movement combinations, the knight protagonist propelling themselves off walls, sliding across the ground, and jumping or grappling through the air. It includes melee combat through sword attacks and kicks as well as ranged archery and a Castlevania-style chained dagger, with other weapons picked up from enemies on the fly.

There are forty different levels included in its campaign, these and other challenge ‘scenarios’ designed to get players to learn how best to dispatch enemies and platform across their structures. Shady Knight also includes a Devil May Cry reminiscent ‘style’ ranking system that reflects how well the player is using their set of skills and the environment itself to fight and move. Given these features and the general design of the game, Shady Knight looks like it’ll be a solid new option for speedrunners to dig into.

Shady Knight and an accompanying new demo launch on Wednesday October 9, 2024. Wishlist the game on Steam right here.

In the meantime, you can also find more first-person action with our favorite FPS games or inventive new ideas to check out in our top indie games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.