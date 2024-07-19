We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab a free Steam key for a stunning new cyberpunk extraction shooter

Shell Runner is a fast-paced combination of Warframe, Diablo 4, Cyberpunk, Doom, and more, and we've got ten free Steam keys up for grabs.

Shell Runner giveaway: A blue-haired protagonist from Shell Runner holds a futuristic gun.
Sometimes a videogame comes along that just yearns to be played, and thanks to a combination of superb inspirations, we think Shell Runner is one of those games. Set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk dystopia, this extraction shooter sticks you in a remote-controlled mech suit, similar to the Warframes of, well, Warframe. With the protection of your mechanical armor, you must then loot, shoot, and extract, lest you lose your shell for good. Combine this with the top-down gameplay of Diablo 4, a cel-shaded cartoon art style, and a soundtrack that wouldn’t feel out of place in Doom, and you’ve got the adrenaline-pumping Shell Runner. Interested? We thought you might be.

Lucky for you, we’ve got ten Steam keys to give away for the early access indie game, and all you need to do is pop your details into the widget below to be in with a chance of getting one of our codes for yourself. Shell Runner only entered early access on July 15, so you can be among the first to get in on the frenetic action. The giveaway is open until July 27, so don’t miss your chance to enter.

Shell Runner is set in 2045, so its vision of a nightmare capitalist dystopia is worrying close. Still, you can put your fears of the future aside and concentrate on unlocking the best shells for the fight, working your way up from cheap, disposable suits to more resilient defenses against hordes of enemies. You will be overwhelmed, you will probably lose your suits and all your gear, so strategic thinking is just as crucial as your colossal firepower.

Good luck! But if you aren’t one of our lucky winners, you can still grab Shell Runner over on Steam. It’s currently discounted as part of a launch Steam sale. Alternatively, you can always check out our list of some of the best free Steam games to try out right now.

