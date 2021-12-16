Epic’s next free game is Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3's Ryo Hazuki walks through the forest with a friend

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. You’ve run out of time to grab Godfall’s Challenger Edition or Prison Architect, but thankfully Epic Games has revealed the next one you’ll be able to pick up for the lowly sum of nothing.

This time around you’re getting Shenmue 3, and you can grab it from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page today. It’ll be there for one full day, at which point it’ll likely by replaced another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any other game you might pay money for.

The Shenmue games put you in the shoes of Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist who is determined to avenge his father’s death. In this one, you’re trying to solve the mystery behind an artefact that’s sought after by your father’s killer. Your journey takes you to towns and mountain villages in rural China where you can further your training, gamble, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while you hunt down said precious artefact.

Check out a trailer for Shenmue 3 below:

YouTube Thumbnail

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.

