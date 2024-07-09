This cult classic mind bending puzzle series is coming back to PC

I spent hours on Flash game website Miniclip when I was a kid. When I was growing up my family only had one computer between the three of us and it was rubbish so I wasn’t able to play games like Mass Effect or Call of Duty with my friends. I was never much of an Armor Games child, however, so a lot of the titles on there passed me by. Luckily for me, and all you Armor kiddos out there, Shift Legacy Collection is bringing a cult classic series of puzzle games back onto PC.

I’ll be honest – seeing the screen flip around so much in Shift Legacy Collection triggers my motion sickness a little bit, but I’m sure it’s something you get used to when you’re the one actually controlling the character. In this cult-classic puzzle game you take control of a silhouette as it crosses the boundaries of a black and white world. You can flip from one landscape to another, inverting the color of both yourself and the monochrome backgrounds to solve puzzles. It’s trippy stuff.

The original developer of Shift and its three sequels, Antony Lavelle, is bringing the games back in one handy collection published by Armor Games Studios. This collection is a way to take a look back at part of the medium’s history, seeing how one mechanic went from straightforward flipping and shifting puzzles to getting more complex in each sequel.

Shift Legacy Collection’s release date is Wednesday August 7, 2024. If you want to be reminded closer to the time, you can wishlist it on Steam, right here.

There are plenty of classic PC games that you can still play and are well worth your time, even now, so make sure to check some of these legends out – it's important to preserve our history.

