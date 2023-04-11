Shinobi Life 2 codes April 2023

What are the new Shinobi Life 2 codes? Shinobi Life 2, which was formerly known as Shindo Life, is among the most popular gacha games on the Roblox platform thanks to its lightning-fast action, wealth of unlockables, and Naruto-like vibes. Developer RellGames is also an extremely active creator on the Roblox platform, delivering a tight weekly update schedule and serving up regular codes for RellCoins, spins, double XP, and more.

If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you’d be wise to make use of our codes list down below, which we update on a regular basis to bring you the latest rewards before they’re gone for good. We’ll also explain how to redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes (spoiler: it’s a whole lot like redeeming Shindo Life codes), when you can expect new codes to arrive, and the platforms where they’re most likely to drop. If you’re in the market for further Roblox freebies, we also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023.

New Shinobi Life 2 codes

Try using these Shindo Life codes from the list below:

Shinobi Life 2 codes list Reward Date added edocoNLOL! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 NoCodeBackwards! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 CodeManCan! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 CodeSanLan! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 CodeSamaLam4! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 CodeTanW4nPan! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023 CodeSanLan! RellCoins and spins April 11, 2023

Down below you’ll find the latest video update from developer RellGames detailing a list of additions and improvements to Shinobi Life 2:

How do I redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes?

Redeeming Shinobi Life 2 codes works in the exact same way as redeeming Shindo Life codes. Follow the step-by-step instructions down below to ensure you don’t put a foot wrong:

Launch Shinobi Life 2 from its official Roblox page

Open up the main menu and find the ‘Edit’ option

Type out or copy and paste your Shinobi Life 2 code into the redemption box

Your freebies will then unlock – enjoy!

How do I get more Shinobi Life 2 codes?

Shinobi Life 2 codes sadly do not grow on trees, and we’re very much at the mercy of the game’s weekly update cycle when it comes to securing the latest freebies. Thankfully, RellGames is more predictable than most Roblox developers when it comes to when and where they’ll release their codes.

The weekly update tends to land on weekends, which is also when RellGames drops a YouTube video running through the game’s latest changes and additions. More often than not, you’ll find new Shinobi Life 2 codes, or Shindo Life codes if you’re struggling to move on, within the video’s description.

RellGames is also a big fan of setting stretch goals for additional codes. For example, the team may offer an extra code if one of their social posts hits a certain number of likes. We’d therefore recommend following RellGames’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts to stay up to date. If you fancy chatting to fellow fans of the game, here’s a handy invite to the developer’s Discord server. Or you could – and very much should – skip the faff by bookmarking this page to grab all the new Shinobi Life 2 codes as soon as they land.

How do I use Shinobi Life 2 free spins?

If you’re looking to try your luck and use up your Shinobi Life 2 spins, or any remaining Shindo Life spins, here’s a detailed walkthrough of how to do just that:

Open the main menu and click or tap the ‘Edit’ button

Choose either Bloodlines or Elements

Hit the ‘Spin’ button below any Bloodline or Element you’ve unlocked to reroll the trait

Rerolling for new or better traits is a core part of the Shinobi Life 2 experience, which is why it’s so important to keep an eye out for the latest codes. You should also bear in mind that you can only store a maximum of 500 spins at once, unless you’re willing to pay to expand your storage, so don’t be shy when it comes to spinning for the best traits.

What happened to Shindo Life?

In a rather odd turn of events, Shinobi Life 2, which for a time was known as Shindo Life, has now reverted to its original name, though we wouldn’t put it past RellGames to switch back again whenever the mood strikes. The timing of the name change, in addition to the lack of fanfare around it, made many think it was an April Fool’s joke, but the team has since confirmed that the new (old) name is here to stay. With it comes a snazzy new art style for promotional imagery.

If you were concerned about immediate sweeping changes to the Shindo Life formula, don’t be. Shinobi Life 2 still offers the same blend of gacha game action and multiplayer shenanigans that made Shindo Life such a hit.

If you’re new to the weird and wild world of Roblox, you may be left wondering is Roblox safe? Alternatively, veteran players may wish to make use of the hottest Roblox music codes for any occasion.