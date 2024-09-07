Turn-based roguelikes hit Steam on a near-daily basis, but nearly none of them reach the level of quality and community praise quite like Shogun Showdown has. This new indie strategy game has just exited early access with its full launch on Steam, and along with scoring an incredibly high user review score on the digital platform, it is also launching at a discounted price for those eager to dive in.

Despite the flood of roguelike deckbuilding titles hitting the market, video game developers continue to find new angles to keep the genre feeling as fresh as ever. No game is a better example of this than Shogun Showdown, which, after spending a solid year marinating in early access, has finally launched its 1.0 version on Steam.

The turn-based title, from developer Roboatino, delivers a supremely polished experience that has captured the attention of roguelike fans. Its slick gameplay is anchored by a unique tile-base battle system that helps it stand out from the pack. You’ll need to tactically place your character in the right spot to fight off waves of ninjas while avoiding death.

Like other roguelikes, death is permanent and will end the run. Throughout each playthrough, you’ll pick up new abilities and items from shopkeepers that will change every time.

Shogun Showdown has received incredibly positive reviews on Steam so far. Of the 2,448 reviews for the game, 96% are favorable, rating it as ‘overwhelmingly positive.’ That’s a fantastic response for a small indie game, putting it among the best scores on the Valve store and truly showing how the growing community for this game is raving about it.

Also, to celebrate the game’s exit from early access, Goblinz Publishing has put it on sale for a limited time.

Shogun Showdown is 10% off on Steam for $13.49 / £10.27 until Thursday September 19. You can grab it right here. This gives fans of the roguelike genre ample time to decide if they want to dive in and save a few bucks.

