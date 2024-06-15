A decade later, Shovel Knight is one of the best modern interpretations of old-school game design I’ve ever seen. The 2D platformer is vibrant, a joy to control, and stuffed with so many free updates that your eyes start to pop out of your smooth blue helmet. I own it on almost every platform I have access to, and developer Yacht Club Games has just taken my wallet for another ride, as a complete Steam revamp of the modern classic is on the way with Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX.

A separate game to Treasure Trove, Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX aims to be the definitive version of the platform game. There are some new quality-of-life features, overhauls to how you can play with friends, and a plethora of new ways to take on The Enchantress and the Order of No Quarter.

You can play through the story as one of 20 characters this time, so if you’ve got sick of Shovel Knight and want to try out one of the bad guys, you can. Shield Knight, The Enchantress, Propeller Knight, and more will be available with their own playstyles.

Co-op is back, but this time with online multiplayer, and you can use over 300 cheats at the same time as well. In terms of quality-of-life, there are new rewind and save state options as well. So whether you want an easier adventure, to practice your speedrunning skills, or just think that the last bottomless pit was a touch unfair there are ways to help you play.

“This is the definitive edition of Shovel of Hope,” Yacht Club Games writes. “It’s our way of preserving the game’s historical functionality, ensuring these elements remain available for future generations of players. And with the new enhancements, we hope it includes everything on your wish list.”

You can tell this is Yacht Club Games’ aim simply by looking at what else they’ve added. Challenge Stages, Custom Knight, and the Battle Ghost Arena are all here in Shovel of Hope DX, and you can even relive playing it on the 3DS with built-in stereoscopic 3D.

That’s not all though, as a brand new mainline Shovel Knight game is in development. As much as I love the Dig and Pocket Dungeon spin-offs, I’ve been waiting for another main entry for far too long.

“We’re committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics. This isn’t just another sequel – it’s a bold new adventure,” Yacht Club Games adds.

We didn’t see any footage, but the talk of a bold new dimension and the 3D spinning logo at the end of the presentation from Yacht Club all but confirm that Shovel Knight is going 3D. Exactly how we don’t know yet, but it’s going to be big.

There’s no release date for Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX just yet, but you can wishlist the game on Steam right here.

