If there’s one sure way to combat the potentially sterile aesthetics of a sci-fi game set in space, it’s to present that sci-fi game with hand-drawn visuals that lend a touch of human warmth to gleaming futuristic buildings or wholly unfamiliar alien terrain. This is the approach taken by Silence of the Siren, a new turn-based strategy that’s come out in Early Access today and whose aesthetic and design framework call to mind Endless Legend, Stellaris, or (a less gruesome) Darkest Dungeon.

Silence of the Siren is a turn-based strategy game that focuses on the clash of civilizations in outer space. It takes its name from its setting, the Siren system where an alliance of galaxies has formed on the crumbling foundations of a vanished society. The game is set after this alliance falls apart, lending Silence of the Siren the dramatic premise of a war between previously united groups.

Players not only build armies to fight enemies in tactical, turn-based battles but also explore the system to gather resources and artifacts, construct bases, and discover the secrets of the society that once called Siren home. Their armies are made of factions and units drawn from different alien species, each with their own roster of moves, and combat can be augmented by recruiting a variety of commanders.

According to its Steam page, Silence of the Siren’s Early Access version includes three out of a planned total of five different races, “one branch of the story campaign,” and a number of skirmish maps. It’s projected to hit 1.0 in “about a year.”

Silence of the Siren is available now in Early Access. It’s also offering a 15% discount from now until October 8 to celebrate its launch, which brings its price down to $25.49 USD / £21.24. Grab a copy right here.

