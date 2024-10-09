Silent Hill 2 hospital padlock code

How do you open the Silent Hill 2 hospital padlock? An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but there’s no such remedy when it comes to Silent Hill 2’s nurses. Brookhaven Hospital is a location that strikes fear into the heart of any Silent Hill fan, but progressing beyond the hospital’s lobby is far trickier in Bloober’s remake than in the original.

Silent Hill 2 is as much a puzzle game as it is horror, which can present a bigger challenge to your progression than the enemies themselves. The Silent Hill 2 padlock puzzle stands between you and the horrors of this nightmare hospital, and you’ve got to solve it if you want to reach any of the Silent Hill 2 endings. If you’re trapped in the lobby and still feeling stumped, we can walk you through how to find the combination code across all difficulty modes.

How to open the hospital padlock

To solve the Silent Hill 2 padlock puzzle, retrieve the nurse’s memo from Exam Room 3 and match the three clues provided with the three paintings in the lobby to make a three-digit code.

You can reach the nurse’s memo by hopping through the window to Exam Room 3 and proceeding through the door on the right. The note is on the desk to the immediate right. Once you’ve read it, return to the lobby to view the paintings.

The paintings depict seven nurses, four trees, and two doctors. Lower difficulties simply require you to input the number of each subject in a particular order, while higher difficulty modes might require you to add or divide them. As in the above screenshot, a “singular” digit is ‘1’ – the combination in this case is 132.

Now that you’ve solved the Silent Hill 2 padlock puzzle, it’s time to brace yourself for a close encounter with the horror game’s infamous nurses. Keep our solutions to the Silent Hill 2 moth room puzzle and bracelet puzzle on hand as you descend into the nightmare hospital. If you’d prefer to remain in the dark, our Silent Hill 2 review is a good way to put a chill down your spine before you take the plunge.