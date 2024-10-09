Silent Hill 2 remake clock puzzle solution

How do you solve the Silent Hill 2 clock puzzle? This striking grandfather clock makes a reprise from the original Silent Hill, though the puzzle it entails is slightly different in Bloober Team’s remake. While the puzzle and its answer remain more or less the same, the hands of the clock are missing, and it’s up to you to track them down before you can solve it.

The clock puzzle in Silent Hill 2 takes you through multiple floors of Blue Creek Apartments, so keep your weapons and healing items to hand. While the horror game has plenty of spooks, its puzzles are the biggest roadblock to progress. With that in mind, let us walk you through every part of the clock puzzle, including all clock hand locations and the solution to its fiendish riddle.

How to solve the Silent Hill 2 clock puzzle

Retrieve the Hour Hand from Room 307, the Minute Hand from Room 210, and the Second Hand from Room 202. Add them to the clock and arrange them so the hour is on 9, the minute is on 2, and the second is on 3.

On lower difficulties, you’ll see a clue on the wall to the left of the clock. This isn’t available if you’re playing on Hard mode, so disregard the ability to interact with it. Instead, your main clue will be the riddle on the table opposite the clock itself.

Where to find the clock puzzle hands

The Silent Hill 2 clock puzzle solution requires the following:

Hour Hand

Minute Hand

Second Hand

You can only retrieve the clock puzzle’s hands in this precise order. Adding each hand to the clock gradually unlocks the rooms where the next one resides – namely, the “H” and “M” doors.

You can find the Hour Hand inside the radio hanging from the ceiling in Room 307. Head onto the balcony and hop through the open window on the right. Pick up the Apartment 306 Key on the table directly ahead, then turn right and interact with the red valve. Proceed to Room 306 and crawl through the gap in the wall to enter Room 304. Turn the red valve to open the locked door directly behind you, then interact with it again to add it to your inventory. Return to Room 307 and add the valve to the pipe in the room on the right. Turn the valve then return to the radio and retrieve the Hour Hand.

The Minute Hand is in Room 210, which you can reach via the balcony leading from the clock puzzle itself. Proceed to the kitchen and break open the wall using your melee weapon. Head through the gap in the wall and interact with the toilet to retrieve the Minute Hand – yuck! Complete the seesaw puzzle and retrieve the Winged Key to get back to the clock from this point.

Finally, head to Room 202 for the Second Hand. Complete the Silent Hill 2 moth puzzle to access the adjoining room and interact with the hole in the far wall to retrieve the Second Hand.

Once you’ve collected all three hands, return to the grandfather clock. Set the Hour Hand to 9, the Minute Hand to 2, and the Second Hand to 3. This causes the Blue Creek Apartments to transform into its final Otherworld state, unlocking the “S” door on 1F.

Now that you’ve solved the Silent Hill 2 clock puzzle, it’s time for the real fun to begin. Head down to the “S” door and brace yourself for your first encounter with Pyramid Head in Silent Hill 2. Once you head through that door, there’s no turning back, so wrap up your exploration of Blue Creek Apartments before you continue. Finally, keep our Silent Hill 2 Brookhaven padlock and Silent Hill 2 bug room code solutions handy – you’ll thank us later.