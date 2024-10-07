Silent Hill 2 Remake was a troublesome proposition. Obviously it comes from a good pedigree – the original is one of the most renowned, admired videogames ever made – but with that reputation comes an enormous amount of expectation and dubiousness. When the original version is so good, how could Bloober Team possibly justify a new version of Silent Hill 2? Well, despite skepticism, SH2 Remake seems to be a big hit, with an enormous amount of glowing reviews from critics and players, and a healthy presence on Steam just before launch. It’s apparently so good, in fact, that the director of the 2001 classic is eager to play, and suggests that the remake might even improve on the OG.

Our Silent Hill 2 Remake review goes into huge detail about why the new horror game is a worthy companion piece to the original. It makes some sweeping changes, but stays true enough to Team Silent’s acclaimed classic – like the 2019 version of Resident Evil 2, it’s a bold reimagining but with a welcome amount of homage and authenticity. Elsewhere, the Silent Hill 2 Remake Steam reviews are still, on aggregate, ‘overwhelmingly positive,’ and it’s attracted more than 8,000 players even before its full launch. As if that wasn’t reason enough to put any doubts aside, the director of the original Silent Hill 2 has given Remake their blessing.

“I think the value of the remake is that a new generation can play it,” Masashi Tsuboyama, director of the 2001 Silent Hill 2, says. “As a creator, I’m very happy about it. It’s been 23 years. Even if you don’t know the original, you can just enjoy the remake as it is. Whether it’s good or bad doesn’t affect the original.

“The thing to note is the change in camera perspective. The change in playable camera has a significant impact on many aspects: combat, level design, art creation, etc. While the impact on the story may be relatively small, it brings a big change to the playfeel of the game.”

Tsuboyama also suggests that the new camera in Silent Hill 2 Remake, which makes the game look more like the remakes of RE2, RE3, and Resident Evil 4, might add to the experience, explaining that the more classic, fixed camera of the original created limitations.

“To be honest, I’m not satisfied with the playable camera from 23 years ago,” Tsuboyama continues. “Depth and angle were limited by the processing load. It was a continuous process of hard work that was not rewarded. But that was the limit. The over-the-shoulder view definitely adds to the sense of realism. In other words, it makes me want to try playing the even more immersive remake of Silent Hill 2.”

So, if you were looking for a serious recommendation, it’s hard to imagine one that’s more compelling. The Silent Hill 2 Remake release date is almost upon us – whether you’ve played the original or not, it sounds like this is a worthy addition to the resurgent horror series.

