Is the Silent Hill 2 great knife in the remake?

Where is the Silent Hill 2 great knife? This question is likely on the lips of every Silent Hill fan delving into Bloober Team’s remake for the first time. The chance to wield Pyramid Head’s iconic weapon is one of the best secrets in the original Silent Hill 2. While it is cumbersome to carry, it’s indispensable for ending tough boss fights quickly – and let’s be honest, it’s also really cool.

The Silent Hill 2 remake reprises the same weapons as the original horror game, so it stands to reason that the great knife is due to make an appearance, too. The ability to take such a powerful weapon into new game plus would make earlier boss fights like the Silent Hill 2 Abstract Daddy so much easier. To save you time, we can tell you the great knife’s exact location in the remake, and how to use it. Needless to say, there are some mild spoilers below.

Is the great knife in Silent Hill 2 remake?

Yes, the great knife is in the Silent Hill 2 remake. It appears in The Labyrinth as an interactable object that replaces the rotating cube following Maria’s death.

The great knife is required to traverse the strange wall and escape The Labyrinth, so it’s impossible to miss. However, unlike the original, it’s not an unlockable weapon you can carry to the Silent Hill 2 endings. Once you’ve crossed to the other side of the strange wall, James automatically drops it, and you cannot pick it up again.

While this change might come as a disappointment, there are plenty of Silent Hill 2 easter eggs to find in The Labyrinth itself. You can even reach the same room where the great knife originally appeared, at the center of the octagonal area in the flooded level. However, instead of a secret weapon, you’re rewarded with another close encounter with Pyramid Head – and the great knife in his possession. Run!

Now that you know where to find the Silent Hill 2 great knife in Bloober's remake, check out some of the other big changes we've flagged in our Silent Hill 2 review.