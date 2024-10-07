Silent Hill 2 Jacks Inn motel safe code

How do you solve the Silent Hill 2 motel safe puzzle? Silent Hill is rife with puzzles to solve, but few can cause more consternation than the humble safe code puzzle.

Following Maria to her “special place” in Silent Hill 2 takes you through Jacks Inn, a prominent location in the horror game series – there are even a few easter eggs to spot while you’re here. However, while Jacks Inn was just a save point in the old game, you won’t be able to proceed through it in Bloober’s remake without the Silent Hill 2 motel safe code. Thankfully, we can guide you to the note’s location and explain the logic to reach its solution.

Jacks Inn motel safe code

Here is the motel safe code for each difficulty mode:

Light: 0451

Standard: 0451

Hard: 0533

Jacks Inn motel safe code puzzle solution

To solve the motel safe puzzle, collect the toolbox memo that appears in room 107.

You can find the toolbox memo by climbing through the window of room 108 and breaking the left-hand wall to access room 107. The note is on the writing desk in the far left corner of the room. Its contents vary depending on the difficulty, but we’ve included the clues provided to solve it.

Light

“No money”: 0

“Four”: 4

“Fifth”: 5

“Onesie”: 1

Standard

“One one less”: 0

Three one more”: 4

“Eight three less”: 5

“Zero one more”: 1

Hard

“All rooms […] multiply […] rooms upstairs”: 8 x 2 = 16

“Times […] thirty three” – 16 x 33 = 528

“Add […] five” – 528 + 5 = 533

“XXXX”: 0533

Once you enter the motel safe code, James automatically retrieves the Gate Key from inside. A Lying Figure will attack Maria the moment you open the safe, so prepare to intervene as quickly as possible if you’re aiming for a particular Silent Hill 2 ending. Once it’s dispatched, use the Gate Key to pass through the chain-link fence between rooms 103 and 104.

Now that you’ve solved the Silent Hill 2 motel safe puzzle, prepare to delve into the horrors of Brookhaven Hospital with our solution to the Silent Hill 2 Brookhaven padlock code. Don’t let those pesky nurses get you down – we can even help you solve the Silent Hill 2 moth room puzzle and bracelet puzzle, too.