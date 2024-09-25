The age-old cold war between PC and consoles has considerably thawed over recent years. Once upon a time everything was in its own silo, with games on one platform never appearing on another. A few, however, crossed over, and like the original version the Silent Hill 2 remake will also be coming to PC as well as launching on console. It nearly wasn’t quite so easy, however, as its developer Bloober Team has recounted.

It seems that Konami wasn’t always quite so onboard with the idea of Silent Hill 2 having a PC port. In an interview with Polish financial site Bankier, the CEO of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, opened up about some of the challenges the developer faced when starting work on the horror game remake.

“Silent Hill 2 is definitely a game that has been associated with the PlayStation brand from the very beginning,” Babieno says. “”At the very beginning we had to push Konami very hard to focus on PC. For them, PlayStation is their main market, but judging by the interest on the Steam platform, it seems that it should also be a successful launch.”

Thankfully that pushing has paid off, as the game will be arriving on PC at exactly the same time as it does on PlayStation 5. With the Silent Hill 2 release date almost here, we’ll all get to see if the PC port holds up with the console version very soon.

In addition, the Bloober Team CEO hinted in the Bankier interview that this may not be the last time we see the developer work with Konami. “We can expect that this is not the end of the adventure with Konami,” he adds. We can only theorize at this point what shape any future collaborations may take, but there are several Silent Hill games badly in need of a lick of paint and some that have never come to PC at all.

Silent Hill 2 will launch on Tuesday October 8 and yes, it’ll be on PC. Head over to Steam to check it out for yourself and see if you’ll be stepping into the fog with everyone’s favorite sad boy, James Sunderland.

