Silent Hill 2 Remake mod adds Skyrim’s most terrifying ‘feature’

Silent Hill 2 Remake‘s Nurses, Mannequins, Lying Figures, and other horrific monsters are enough to send shivers up your spine (especially when they catch you off guard), but its bosses are the real threat. Flesh Lip and Abstract Daddy are grotesque, but the game’s most famous face is arguably Pyramid Head. Thanks to this mod, though, you can swap this metallic monster for a classic childhood character – surely he’s more friendly?

Created by xZombieAlix, the Pyramid the Tank Engine mod transforms Silent Hill 2‘s Pyramid Head into (you guessed it) Thomas the Tank Engine, with the iconic children’s character even sporting the baddie’s metallic, pyramid-shaped helmet. With his blank stare and lack of regard for his surroundings, Thomas is arguably more scary than Pyramid Head – but at least it’s easier to see him coming.

This isn’t Thomas’ first horror game outing, however, with the beloved train replacing the face of Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu, and standing in for Mr. X in Resident Evil 2. But Thomas’ rampage through gaming started over a decade ago with Skyrim, with the Thomas: Eater of Worlds mod, which saw the tank soaring the skies, breathing fire, and terrifying citizens as a replacement dragon.

Since then, Thomas has become a sort of gaming troll, with modders adding him to the likes of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Fallout 4.

Personally, I find Thomas nightmare fuel. I’d rather have Pyramid Head any day, and the thought of Thomas in place of Silent Hill 2’s sword-dragging baddie in certain sequences (like the Ruined Corridor) is enough to have me avoiding public transport for life.

If you have the guts to go up against Thomas, you can download the Pyramid the Tank Engine mod from NexusMods.

If you’d rather make your Silent Hill 2 experience easier rather than nightmarish, though, make sure to check out our Silent Hill 2 Remake walkthrough and tips on how to beat Pyramid Head (now better known as Thomas).

