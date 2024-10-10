Silent Hill 2 Room 206 safe code puzzle and how to solve it

What is the Silent Hill 2 safe code for Room 206? Your trek through Wood Side Apartments in the Silent Hill 2 remake will take you through Room 206, which you can only access via the wardrobe in Room 208. Once you’ve affixed the Golden Apple Handle and pushed the wardrobe to one side to enter Room 206, the gap in the wall closes, leaving you trapped inside.

The only way out is to solve the Room 206 safe puzzle, a new addition to the Silent Hill 2 remake. Like the Silent Hill 2 motel safe code, the Wood Side Apartments safe solution varies depending on your difficulty mode. That said, it’s not completely random. You can use the safe codes below to skip the legwork, but we can also walk you through the horror game’s new puzzle if you’d prefer to discover it yourself.

Room 206 safe code

Here is the safe code for each difficulty:

Light: 15 counterclockwise, 11 clockwise, 13 counterclockwise

Standard: 13 counterclockwise, 7 clockwise, 11 counterclockwise

Hard: 13 counterclockwise, 7 clockwise, 11 counterclockwise

Room 206 safe code puzzle solution

To solve the safe code puzzle in Room 206, use the poem on the wall to track down three drawings and note the number that appears alongside them. The correct order for these numbers matches the order in which the images appear in the poem. Finally, follow the poem’s references to “right” and “left” for the direction you need to turn the dial.

The three drawings dotted around Room 206 are crude representations of rooftops, footprints, and a river. Their placement varies from playthrough to playthrough, but they’re a little brighter than the random lines and patterns surrounding them, so it shouldn’t take too long to find them once you know what to look for.

Once you’ve entered the code, interact with the safe to open it and retrieve the Steel Key and Man Coin from within. The key will let you leave Room 206 through the door around the corner, while the coin is required to complete the Silent Hill 2 coin puzzle.

Now that you’ve cracked the Room 206 safe code, get set for your first encounter with Pyramid Head in Silent Hill 2. We can also lend a helping hand with the Silent Hill 2 moth puzzle in Blue Creek Apartments if puzzle games aren’t your forte. Finally, our Silent Hill 2 remake review delves into what Bloober’s remake gets right – and gets wrong.