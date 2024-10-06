Remakes are risky business. Not only do nostalgia goggles often cloud how we feel about the original material, but old hardware limitations frequently help create the experiences we’re so fond of in the first place. The odds are stacked against remakes from the start, but we’ve still seen some bold, recent successes. Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 is beloved and set the mold for more reimaginings going forward. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the ultimate way to experience that iconic party of characters. Even the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake shows promise. Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 was a different story. Initial footage had us all doubting the quality and authenticity of James Sunderland’s waking nightmare, but now that it’s finally here, we’re looking at a bonafide modern classic.

To address the cleaver-wielding, triangle-headed elephant in the room, Silent Hill 2 technically isn’t even out yet. We’re still in the advanced access phase as I write this, but after initial reviews, the reception has been glowing so far. The revamped horror game already has the highly coveted ‘overwhelmingly positive’ Steam reception. From over 1,200 reviews, 95% of them are positive.

If you cast your mind back to 2022, this positive reception feels like a bit of a miracle. Every piece of Silent Hill 2 footage we saw appeared to be straying further from Konami’s original intent. Between the new combat, over-the-shoulder camera, and perceived concern that Bloober Team might not get the material, worries were everywhere.

Now that the game’s out, though, these concerns have been put to rest. Our own Silent Hill 2 review applauds Bloober’s effort, calling it a “solid, respectful reimagining of a horror classic” that does still have “overextended exploration and frequent cutscenes.” Silent Hill Shattered Memories lead designer Sam Barlow told us Silent Hill 2 was a “poison chalice,” yet, while the remake isn’t perfect, it’s definitely gone down easy.

If you’re looking for a more direct comparison, look no further than the Resident Evil 2 remake. Both it and Silent Hill 2 are horror mainstays, were difficult to play on PC for years, and have had remakes that (at a glance at least) make plenty of modernizations. Capcom’s own swing also debuted at a staggering 96% positive within the first few days, and has sat at the rating after over five years and 100,000 reviews.

This comparison isn’t gospel, but it’s still interesting to note that both have had such a positive reception. Hopefully it sells really well, because if Dead Space, Alone in the Dark, and Alan Wake 2 are any indication, there’s quite the uphill battle coming.

