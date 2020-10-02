Looks like Silent Hill 4 is getting a re-release on PC

It looks like Silent Hill 4: The Room might be the next game in Konami’s back catalogue to get a re-release on PC. An age rating for the old horror game has popped up on PEGI’s website, marking it for a PC release and giving it an 18 age rating.

A Silent Hill 4 re-release would follow on the heels of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance coming to GOG’s storefront just recently. We caught wind of that early through ratings by the Taiwanese board, and those games were eventually joined by Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra, which includes Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super C.

As was the case with Metal Gear, Silent Hill 4 did receive a PC port way back in 2004, but it’s not easy to track down. As such, a digital release seems likely to happen if what’s happened before is anything to go by. If you missed Silent Hill 4, it was notable for blending stretches of traditional third-person survival horror with other sections where you would be trapped in an apartment while in the first-person view.

It was also the last Silent Hill game in the series to be developed by the original developer, Team Silent.

If you’re curious what other upcoming PC games are on the horizon, you know where to click.