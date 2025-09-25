Facing your own psychological demons while encountering dangerous, grotesque monsters awaiting you in the darkness is core to what the horror franchise is, and Silent Hill f completely delivers on it. Bringing us to the fictional town of Ebisugaoka in Japan, the latest entry feels like a great step forward for this once iconic series, and you can already grab it at a huge discount, giving you the chance to play one of the best horror games in recent years during the spookiest season without shelling out for full price.

From the get-go, Silent Hill f delivers what you'd expect from a new game, and proves it is still a solid Resident Evil rival, 26 years later. You play as Hinako, a teenager who comes from a broken family, who finds that a dense and mysterious fog has fallen over her hometown. For anyone with even the slightest knowledge of the series, that's usually a pretty bad sign - and I won't spoil why.

It doesn't help that, as a teenager, Hinako is a lot weaker than her monstrous adversaries, and as you progress through the game, these mannequin-like enemies toughen and change in horrifyingly exciting ways. There are no pistols or shotguns to massacre those who stand in your way; instead, you're left with a variety of melee weapons, from steel pipes to axes, to help you survive Silent Hill f's unnerving citizens.

I think Danielle put it best in her Silent Hill f review, saying that "Silent Hill f skillfully reinterprets the iconic horror series for a modern audience, acting as both a stirring homage and a strong vision for Silent Hill's future." While we'll have to wait and see whether or not or delivers on the promise of a bright future for the franchise, it lays some amazing foundations.

