Silent Hill f gets huge launch discount, so grab this 9/10 horror now

After years of obscurity, Silent Hill f proves the series has a great future, and you can see for yourself by getting it at a discount.

Facing your own psychological demons while encountering dangerous, grotesque monsters awaiting you in the darkness is core to what the horror franchise is, and Silent Hill f completely delivers on it. Bringing us to the fictional town of Ebisugaoka in Japan, the latest entry feels like a great step forward for this once iconic series, and you can already grab it at a huge discount, giving you the chance to play one of the best horror games in recent years during the spookiest season without shelling out for full price.

From the get-go, Silent Hill f delivers what you'd expect from a new game, and proves it is still a solid Resident Evil rival, 26 years later. You play as Hinako, a teenager who comes from a broken family, who finds that a dense and mysterious fog has fallen over her hometown. For anyone with even the slightest knowledge of the series, that's usually a pretty bad sign - and I won't spoil why.

It doesn't help that, as a teenager, Hinako is a lot weaker than her monstrous adversaries, and as you progress through the game, these mannequin-like enemies toughen and change in horrifyingly exciting ways. There are no pistols or shotguns to massacre those who stand in your way; instead, you're left with a variety of melee weapons, from steel pipes to axes, to help you survive Silent Hill f's unnerving citizens.

I think Danielle put it best in her Silent Hill f review, saying that "Silent Hill f skillfully reinterprets the iconic horror series for a modern audience, acting as both a stirring homage and a strong vision for Silent Hill's future." While we'll have to wait and see whether or not or delivers on the promise of a bright future for the franchise, it lays some amazing foundations.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait until the Halloween season is over to get Silent Hill F at a discount, as you can grab it for just $52.49 / £52.49 at Fanatical. That's an impressive 25% off a game that's only just launched, and for one that we've reviewed highly as one of the best PC games this year - well, that's a deal you can't run away from, even if it is covered in infected creatures.

