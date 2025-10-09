Get in the Halloween spirit with a chance to get Silent Hill f for $1

October is my favorite month of the year. Fall is starting to settle in, the sun is rising and setting far later and earlier, respectively, and of course, there are the Halloween festivities to look forward to. The horror-fueled event of the year is the perfect time to play something like Silent Hill f and this month you can actually get it for as little as $1 - but you need to be as lucky as the final girl in a scary movie.

Silent Hill f has already managed to secure a spot on our best horror games list. After years of the series sitting in dormancy, 2024's SH2 remake brought it back into the spotlight - as much as a scary franchise can be - and now, Silent Hill f delivers a refreshing take on the fog-covered world of these terrifying mind-bending games.

It uses the same well-established formula as the rest of the Silent Hill series: you explore a foggy town populated with inhuman creatures looking to ruin your day. You play as Hinako, a high school student with a dark secret in her family, which, of course, lays the groundwork for the creepy adventure that follows.

Hinako isn't some soldier or a gun-wielding warrior, she's just a vulnerable teenage girl. She's limited to a variety of melee weapons like rusted pipes or baseball bats, so it's hard for her to challenge the bizarre creatures that occupy her hometown of Ebisugaoka. In our Silent Hill f review, Danielle Rose said that the game "skillfully reinterprets the iconic horror series for a modern audience, acting as both a stirring homage and a strong vision for Silent Hill's future."

As someone who preferred Resident Evil over Silent Hill for years, I understand why you might have reservations about paying the full price for something you're not sure you'll enjoy. Fortunately, you don't necessarily have to spend a fortune, as there's a chance you could get Silent Hill f for $1 / £1 - alongside other triple-A games - in the Mystery Gem Bundle at Fanatical.

In fact, you could technically get it for even less than $1 / £1, because it only costs $16.69 / £16.69 to get 20 games from the bundle. That's multiple chances to get a copy of Silent Hill f, Dune Awakening, and other great games from the last few months. Even if you don't score a copy of one of these new games, which might well happen, you're always guaranteed to get something. Here are some of the other more exciting games that you could get in the bundle:

Dune Awakening Ultimate Edition

Cronos: The New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Deluxe Edition

Hell is Us Deluxe Edition

So, whether you walk away with a new triple-A hit or some of the best indie games you may have passed on otherwise, the Fanatical Mystery Gem Bundle is full of surprises. There's no doubt that, over the coming weeks, some upcoming PC games may join the bundle too, so you may want to buy some more Mystery Gems later.

Boo! Did I scare you? Probably not, but what isn't scary is joining a group of like-minded horror fans and players alike in our PCGamesN Discord server. Don't worry, we're not as terrifying as we seem.