Believe it or not, there's a way to get Silent Hill f for just $1

2024's Silent Hill 2 remake proved that the horror series still has plenty of undead life in it, and Silent Hill f looks set to carry that torch forward. As part of Konami's ongoing plan to bring Silent Hill back into the spotlight, SHf takes us to Japan for a new nightmare, and you could score a copy for as little as $1 if you're lucky in the latest Fanatical Mystery Bundle.

We have to wait to see if Silent Hill f can shamble onto our best horror games list once it's finally out, but considering how long the series has been dormant (prior to the 2024 remake), it's safe to say I'm excited.

Taking us to Japan, you play as Hinako Shimizu, a high school student who needs to traverse the fictional, deadly town of Ebisugaoka, which, as you probably guessed, is now covered in that classic Silent Hill brand fog. However, don't get too comfortable with familiarity, as in our Silent Hill f interview, series producer Motoi Okamoto and game director Al-Yang explained that they're going to switch up the formula with a heavier focus on combat.

Another game in the Fanatical Very Positive Mystery Bundle is Hell is Us, which drops you into a war-torn country with no quest markers or neon signs telling you which way to go. Instead, you'll stumble across the dangerous remnants of a broken country, fending off mysterious creatures and risking your life to explore what was once your home.

Both are fairly expensive games, yet there's a chance that you could get them both for just $1 / £1 each. So how does the Fanatical Very Positive Mystery Bundle work? Well, you pay $1 / £1 to get one random game (guaranteed to be rated 'very positive' on Steam). Each pull gives you a chance at getting a Triple-A Game Pack, which could get you Silent Hill f, Hell is Us, or Cronos: The New Dawn. With ten pulls for just $8 / £8, that's technically a chance to get these games for less than $1 / £1. Even the next Steam sale can't beat that price.

But even if you aren't lucky enough to get Silent Hill f, you're still getting some of the best PC games you may have missed out on, since it only includes games that reviewed well. You may soon find yourself with one of the best indie games that may have flown under your radar. Personally, I think that alone is worth more than a dollar.

