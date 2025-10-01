It was more reassuring than surprising to see Konami announce that Bloober Team would be remaking the original Silent Hill. Not only is one of the best horror games of all time worthy of a ground-up rebuild, but Bloober already proved it could delight the series' fans with its recreation of Silent Hill 2. Now, the Polish studio has confirmed that work is underway with the Silent Hill remake, as well as another mystery project.

With Konami dropping Silent Hill f and Bloober releasing Cronos The New Dawn in recent weeks, it's been a rather busy spell for both parties. But intersecting them both is the Silent Hill remake. While SH2 often takes the plaudits as the series' 'best' installment, there's still a huge appetite for the original to be reimagined in glorious, present-day graphics. For many, Bloober's remake of Silent Hill 2 hit the ideal sweet spot when it came to faithfulness and modernization, and its popularity means that it was always a no-brainer for Konami to commission the studio once more.

During an investor Q+A session on September 30, Bloober confirms that, following its reveal in June, development has now begun on the Silent Hill 1 remake. "We have two first-party production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, and the other has begun work on a second project," it says. Naturally, there's no update on what this means for the eventual Silent Hill remake release date, but it shows that Bloober's wasting no time cracking on with its next projects following the release of Cronos.

Speaking of, Bloober confirms it's not currently planning to make DLC or a sequel for its new horror game, with that mysterious "second project" clearly being the focus for its other production team instead.

Could it return to its Layers of Fear series? Another all-new IP and universe, like Cronos? If I wear the shiniest tinfoil hat I can find, could it even be an original Silent Hill game for Konami? It's already expressed its desire to take the series outside of the constraints of its titular setting, and Silent Hill f is the first major example of that. Maybe Bloober could chef up a Silent Hill set somewhere in Poland, or Europe more generally? I'd be down for that.

Ok, I'll remove the tinfoil hat now. Back to reality. For horror fans, the Silent Hill 1 remake will no doubt be one of their most anticipated upcoming PC games alongside Resident Evil 9, Hideo Kojima's OD, and Hellraiser: Revival. It'd be surprising for Bloober to miss the mark, given how well Silent Hill 2 went, but we'll have to wait and see.

