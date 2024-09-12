The entire staff of videogame publishing division of Annapurna Interactive, also known as Annapurna Games, has reportedly resigned following a dispute with owner Megan Ellison, according to a report by Bloomberg News. This leaves questions over the future of several games yet to be published by the company, including Silent Hill Townfall, Blade Runner 2033 Labyrinth, Wanderstop, and Lushfoil Photography Sim.

The Silent Hill Townfall publisher had reportedly been in talks between president Nathan Gary and Ellison, owner and founder of the company, to create a separate games publishing entity. Reports state that Ellison pulled out of the negotiations, leading Gary, other executives, and around two dozen staff members to resign in response. A spokesperson for the company has confirmed this to Bloomberg, which appears to cast doubt over the future of several titles – including the Silent Hill horror game spinoff and the first Blade Runner game developed for PC since 1997.

In a statement given to Bloomberg, Ellison has reaffirmed the commitment to the 14 games currently in development and scheduled for release over the coming years. “Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,” the statement reads. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater.”

Despite that, Bloomberg also reports that several developers have been left scrambling in the wake of these resignations, with previous contacts now unreachable and doubts growing over funding and support. The report also states that Annapurna Interactive president, Hector Sanchez, has since informed developers that the company will replace staff to fill roles now vacated, and will honor all contracts. Though what form that will take, and how quickly that support can be put in place, has yet to be confirmed.

PCGamesN has reached out to Annapurna Interactive for a statement and will update this story should one be provided.