Every goal in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. The New Jersey team challenge in THUG. Manualing down the Alcatraz switchbacks in THPS4. I’ve done them all. But nothing from the Birdman’s eponymous series ever came close to the thrill of Skate. Beginning in 2007, the swap to analogue-stick dependent close control made even the slightest achievement in virtual skateboarding, a mere kickflip or successful 50-50 grind, feel monumental. Combined with an incredible soundtrack, gorgeous visuals, hilarious physics, and some great writing, the Skate games remain some of my personal favorites. And now, finally, after all this waiting, the series is coming back, as EA confirms the Skate 4 early-access launch window.

While this isn’t the precise Skate 4 release date, it does give us a much clearer idea of when the sports game sequel will arrive. The official title, of course, is simply ‘skate.’ complete with the period. But for everyone who suffered under the cruel tutelage of Coach Frank back in 2009, this is, and always will be, Skate 4, and soon we’ll finally be able to try it firsthand.

The Skate 4 early-access launch window has just been confirmed for 2025. That leaves a lot of room for interpretation, but it also means that the game will be playable and in our hands in less than 18 months. EA says that more details will be announced in the “coming months.” In the meantime, a limited playtest, which lets you sample a preliminary version of the game, is ongoing. You have to register and apply, and not everybody gets in, but if you want to maybe experience the future of Skate for yourself today, you can sign up for the playtest here.

In the meantime, I’m planning the first thing that I’m going to do once I arrive in the San Vansterdam skating metropolis. Zoom down a huge ramp, ding the top of my head on a low-hanging rail, and crash on top of some poor unsuspecting passerby – yes, that sounds like a good start.

