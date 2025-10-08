Live-service games and crossover cosmetics go together like shotguns and zombie brains. Unless you want your games hyperrealistic, in which case they go together like, um, zombie teeth and your brains? That's to say they're a pretty divisive topic. Many of us accept the reality of freemium titles involving some compromises along the way, but other players can't look past Godzilla or Nicki Minaj grabbing an assault rifle and dropping into Verdansk. The latest of these crossovers involves one Isaac Clarke, who has abandoned the USG Ishimura in favor of the streets of Skate.

Clarke looks a little different to how you might remember him, however. While his armor isn't exactly state of the art in Dead Space, Skate's rendition looks like a cheap cosplay, made up of torn cardboard and duct tape. This is intentional, so the outfit fits into the Skate aesthetic a little better than a full suit of sci-fi armor, but it still feels out of place.

And then there's the cost. While many free PC games opt for similar monetization, it costs 3,350 San Van Bucks (that's $29.98 / £26.48 in real money) for the full set. This includes the character skin as well as decals for your deck, trucks, and wheels, three stickers, an emote, and an avatar.

To put that into perspective, the 2023 Dead Space remake costs around double this at full price. However, it's regularly on sale, with the price on Steam dropping as low as $11.99 / £9.99 in the past. It's currently available at Walmart for $19.99, meaning you could grab the full game and plenty of snacks in lieu of the Skate skin.

This crossover is particularly galling because of Dead Space's future, or lack thereof. Since developer EA Motive was folded into Battlefield Studios to work on Battlefield 6, it seems unlikely that we'll see more of Isaac Clarke any time soon. If you're really desperate, I guess you can buy the cardboard cosplay skin in Skate, but it won't feel the same without alien-zombies to roast.

If this collaboration leads to new players picking up Dead Space for the first time, then there's a positive result. But presently, it just feels like an overpriced and underthought addition that makes me wish for a brighter future for the Dead Space series.

