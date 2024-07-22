Some games land with a splash so loud it echoes around the world. Others don’t have such a heavy impact, but they do carve out a little niche for themselves, aiming at a fan base with laser targeting. Sker Ritual is definitely the latter, hitting all the right notes with the people who are drawn into its mix of co-op FPS action and grim Celtic horror. Currently sitting on a 85% rating on Steam with nearly 4,000 reviews under its belt, it’s already done well for itself and the latest update might take it to new heights.

There are two games that are instantly called to mind when you check out Sker Ritual. The first is Left 4 Dead, an easy comparison given how both focus on small squads of players taking on horror game foes. The other is the fan-favorite zombies mode from the Call of Duty series, which offers waves of undead to kill while you level up to face stronger foes – much like Sker Ritual does. Lay missions and a bucket full of Welsh-esque lore on top and you’ve got an intriguing concoction, and one that seems to be going down smoothly with its players.

Sker Ritual just got a little bit bigger by expanding on its core offering. A brand new map by the name of House of the Damned has just launched for the game, giving a completely different playground to take on the undead – and it promises to be filled with secrets and easter eggs for the observant player. It’s also bloody with plenty of evidence of crimes committed in the past, if headless corpses and hanged people are anything to go by.

While the map is already out, this doesn’t mark the end of what developer Wales Interactive is doing with the House of the Damned. Key among the Sker Ritual 2024 roadmap objectives is a reflection on the update coming in August which will take on board community feedback and make changes – should they be necessary.

House of the Damned is out now for Sker Ritual and you can also save 25% on the game until Monday July 29, which takes it down to $18.74 / £14.99 down from $24.99 / £19.99. If you’d like to pick it up for yourself and see what it’s all about, head over to Steam to grab it now.

You can also take a look at our guide to the best FPS games you can play right now, as well as our recommendations for the best co-op games you can experience in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.